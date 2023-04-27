Haj flights likely from May 20

ISLAMABAD: The Haj flights operation is likely to start from May 20 and the last flight for Saudi Arabia will depart on June 21.

This was stated by the federal secretary for Religious Affairs while giving a briefing to a meeting on Wednesday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, who chaired the meeting, said no compromise would be made on provision of best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims for this year’s Haj.

He said efforts were afoot to complete Haj-related arrangements at the earliest.

The secretary informed that the biometric process of pilgrims would be completed by Friday and Haj-related trainings are commencing from Thursday. He said it was mandatory to attend training being organized at Tehsil and district levels.