Haj flights likely from May 20

ISLAMABAD: The Haj flights operation is likely to start from May 20 and the last flight for Saudi Arabia will depart on June 21.
This was stated by the federal secretary for Religious Affairs while giving a briefing to a meeting on Wednesday.
Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, who chaired the meeting, said no compromise would be made on provision of best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims for this year’s Haj.
He said efforts were afoot to complete Haj-related arrangements at the earliest.
The secretary informed that the biometric process of pilgrims would be completed by Friday and Haj-related trainings are commencing from Thursday. He said it was mandatory to attend training being organized at Tehsil and district levels.
SUKKUR: The 17 bogies of Karachi Express, a business class train bound for Lahore from Karachi, caught fire late...
BANNU: The bodies of five people were recovered in Koshi area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on...
ISLAMABAD: A breakthrough took place in talks between the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.According...
ISLAMABAD: A ruling coalition partner, the Balochistan Awami Party , Wednesday reiterated unwavering support to Prime...
SUKKUR: Khairpur police recovered a Hindu dispenser who was kidnapped 20 days ago. SSP Khairpur Mir Rohal Khan Khoso,...
MINGORA/BATKHELA: Huge protest rallies were held in various parts of Malakand division to condemn mysterious...