Wajahat, Musa hope for justice

LALAMUSA: Former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi on Wednesday appeared before an additional district and sessions judge in connection with two cases lodged against them on the charges of a life attempt and an attack on the house of a PMLN Gujrat leader. They are on an interim bail in both the cases.

Talking to media after appearance in the court, Musa said their lawyer had completed arguments, but the complainant was using delaying tactics.

“We cannot be intimidated by such cases. We hope that the court will give a decision in our favour, fulfilling the requirements of justice.”

A large number of supporters accompanied Wajahat and Musa to the court.

The complainant, former chairman Hajiwala Union Council and District Vice President PMLN Gujrat Muhammad Ali Gujjar, was not present in the court.