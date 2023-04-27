AJK president hails ISPR’s stance on Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcomed DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif’s recent statement on Kashmir and said that reiteration of principled stance on the Kashmir issue has boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control.
Chaudhry said that the DG ISPR’s categorical stance on Kashmir has sent a clear message to India that Kashmir is not an integral part of India but an internationally recognized dispute that needs to be addressed peacefully as per its legal and historical perspective.
Expressing solidarity with the Pakistani armed forces, he said that the people of Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak armed forces and along with the Pakistan Army, Kashmiris were ready to respond to any aggression to defend every inch of the AJ&K.
