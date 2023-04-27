Sarwar urges consensus on single-day elections

LAHORE: Chaudhry Sarwar, the Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Wednesday emphasised the need for a unanimous decision to hold elections in Pakistan on a single day.

At a press conference held here, Sarwar expressed concern over the suffering of people due to inflation and the transformation of politics into enmity and hatred. He also asserted that there should be no dictatorship in the party and that democracy must be brought into all political parties.

While discussing the political situation, he highlighted his party’s belief in connecting political parties and criticised Imran Khan’s recent actions. He argued that Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies was rejected by the majority of Pakistan and claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had accused Khan of destroying the economy.

The former Punjab governor said that he had warned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement could be dangerous for the country and that political uncertainty caused damage to the economy.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and questioned its ability to bring justice to the country when it couldn’t provide justice to its own workers. He emphasised that politicians should not make political decisions based on court rulings.

Furthermore, Sarwar expressed his disappointment with the PTI’s distribution of tickets and predicted that half the seats would be lost due to the party’s poor decision-making.

In conclusion, he urged politicians to prioritise the interests of Pakistan and its people, leave the politics of abuse, and respond to opponents in a parliamentary language. He called for elections to be held on a single day across the country, both at the provincial and central levels.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also spoke at the event and expressed support for the reorganisation of the Pakistan Muslim League and simultaneous elections nationwide.