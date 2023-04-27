Ghotki police kill five dacoits in ‘encounter’

SUKKUR: Five dacoits were killed during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of PS A-Section in Ghotki District Wednesday.

SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police have achieved another success during the ongoing drive against criminals by killing five dacoits in the encounter. He said that Ghotki Police had a successful chase of criminals at Qadirpur Link Road who were busy looting and foiled their bid and in exchange of firing shot five dacoits dead.

The dead were identified as Ihsan alias Kajlo Chachar involved in 20 cases of road robberies, killings and other cases, Ali Akbar Kalhoro involved in 10 cases of robberies and other cases, Sachal Solangi involved in 2 cases of highway robbery, Akhtar Solangi involved in 2 cases of looting and Irfan Chajan, wanted in road robberies.

Tanveer said the criminals were involved in several crimes and their record is being collected from Sindh and Punjab. IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani appreciated the police personnel’s efforts and rewarded them with cash and certificates.