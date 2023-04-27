Kashmiris protest, reject G20 summit in disputed IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: A sit-in followed by a protest rally was held to call for the boycott of the upcoming G20 members meeting in the disputed state being hosted by India.

According to details, a protest procession was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, attended by a large number of citizens who raised slogans “Boycott, Boycott G20, Boycott”, “Go Modi Go Back”, “Go India Go Back”.

The rally protesters also marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Ghari Pan Chowk and held banners calling for the boycott of the controversial meeting by G20 member states.

Addressing the participants, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that the G20 countries should understand the nefarious military objectives of India in disputed and Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He maintained that Indian military strikes are sheer justification for the G20 countries to boycott the controversial meeting in Srinagar.

Ghazali said that the “G20” countries should boycott the meeting in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the G20 countries should not forget that India is committing serious war crimes and human rights violations by turning Kashmir into a battleground.

Usman Ali Hashim on the occasion said that the G20 should remember that if they accept Narendra Modi’s invitation for the proposed meeting in Kashmir, they will be seen as biased and oppressors. He said that India wants to legitimize its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by holding the G20 meeting.

Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam said that instead of participating in the meeting in Srinagar, the G20 countries should highlight Indian atrocities. The Modi government is plotting to cover up all its war crimes against Kashmiris through this G20 meeting, he added.

Social leaders Javed Ahmed Mughal and Dr Manzoor said that India cannot change the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized conflict and activities like holding the G20 meeting in IIOJ&K will not divert the world’s attention from India’s barbaric acts on Kashmiris.

Student leaders Mohammad Aimal Farzam, Tanveer Ahmad Durrani and Riyaz Awan said that India wanted to give a false impression that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir by holding this summit.

They said that India is taking advantage of its membership in an important international forum to further boost its imperialistic agenda.

Representatives of Pasban-e-Hurriyat also announced holding a protest procession on the 1st and 5th of May in Neelum Valley and Jhelum Valley.