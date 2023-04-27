Ex-Pakistan diplomat suspects Indian surgical strike next year

NEW DELHI: After the Poonch attack that killed five Indian military personnel, former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit suspects that India will carry out another surgical strike on Pakistan.

In a recent video, Basit said: “Now people in Pakistan are talking about another surgical strike or air strike by India. I do not think that now they will do the same because they are holding the SCO meeting and the G20 presidency this year. I don’t see any misadventures from India until they hold presidencies. But next year, during elections, India may do this again. This may happen just before the elections in India.” Abdul Basit said: “Whoever has done it, be it Mujahedeen or whosoever, they have targeted the military, not civilians. They are engaged in a legitimate struggle. If you are conducting a movement, you are targeting the military but not civilians; international law allows it.” The former Pakistani diplomat also said: “India knows where we stand.”