Shehbaz may take vote of confidence from NA today

ISLAMABAD: The stage was set and required arrangements in place in the National Assembly for reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday afternoon but the exercise was deferred for one day (today) at the eleventh hour, The News learnt on authority.

More than 190 members of the National Assembly (MNA) were present in the house whereas 172 members constitute majority. PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the leader of the house, was present in the house during the speeches of Federal Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. He left the house after his Adviser Ahad Cheema came to his seat and had a brief talk with him.

The PM was conspicuous by his absence during the momentous speech of Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who spoke of consigning the matter of three-member bench to a privilege committee of the house for contempt of parliament.

It is likely that the exercise of trust vote would be carried out on Thursday (today). Sources said members of the opposition could also take part in the vote of confidence. They are dissidents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while PTI’s three sitting members and two MNAs of the PMLQ could oppose it. Three GDA members have also shown intent not to vote for PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, a huddle of leaders of component parties of the ruling alliance, held at the Prime Minister’s House on Wednesday, unanimously expressed its confidence in the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif. Leaders of the MQM-Pakistan were also present.

PM Shehbaz had planned to host a dinner in honour of the parliamentarians on Wednesday evening, which was cancelled and it was announced that he would be arranging a lunch for the members at the Prime Minister’s House lawns on Thursday. The change of timing was made due to weather, official sources said. In the meanwhile, a resolution for consigning the matter of three-member bench for committing contempt of parliament to the privilege committee would be taken up on Thursday (today). Members belonging to various shades of views had requested Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to give time to speak on the subject before placing it for counting.