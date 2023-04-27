Acquisition public offer amended: JS Bank offers cash to BIPL minority shareholders

KARACHI: The JS Bank has taken a big step towards positively enhancing and developing minority shareholders of Bank Islami (Pvt) Limited (BIPL).
The JS Bank Limited (JSBL) board of directors amended consideration for the public offer portion for acquisition of 24.88 per cent shareholding of Bank Islami from shares to cash offering.
Earlier, the BIPL minority shareholders were offered shares of JSBL subsidiaries, JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) and JS Investments Limited (JSIL).
Some shareholders wanted a cash or Shariah-compliant conside ation. The offer, which is for Rs23 per share, is at a significant premium to BIPL’s share price. Both organisations will operate independently with separate management. In a slow market, this acquisition has built a lot of interest and hopes.
