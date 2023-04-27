KSA thanked for safe evacuation of 37 Pakistanis from Sudan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for supporting and accommodating 37 Pakistanis who arrived in Jeddah by sea from Port Sudan. One female Pakistani had been earlier evacuated by a Saudi flight.

The spokesperson at the Foreign Office said that around 850 Pakistanis had reached Port Sudan safely and logistics were being worked out to ensure their safe departure from Sudan by sea to Saudi Arabia. No air sorties from Sudan had been planned yet.

The Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Air Force planes are expected to fly out the Pakistanis, but no dates or destinations in Pakistan have been announced. The Crisis Management Cell set up at the Foreign Office is working on the details.

The US-brokered ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals is holding for the second day, and Pakistan, along with other countries, is evacuating its citizens by air or road to Port Sudan.

However, the ceasefire remained fragile as witnesses reported fresh air strikes and paramilitaries claimed to have seized a major oil refinery.

UN Special Representative Volker Perthes told the Security Council that there is no unequivocal sign that either of the generals is ready to negotiate seriously.

Ambassador Mir Behroz Reki Baloch and other diplomats in Sudan have not decided if and when to close the embassy and leave for Pakistan. Some dependents of Pakistani diplomats, including women and children, have already reached Port Sudan.

The foreign minister had announced earlier the evacuation of 200 Pakistanis who reached Port Sudan safely. The Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan will continue to facilitate their stay in Port Sudan and arrange their eventual repatriation from Sudan.

An FO spokesperson had said that every option will be taken into consideration, and Pakistan Embassy in Khartoum had reached out to nearly 1,500 registered Pakistanis and those who wanted to leave were being evacuated.

The spokesperson urged Pakistanis who had reached out to the embassy and the Foreign Office on social media to share their telephone contacts, which would help in getting in touch with them directly.