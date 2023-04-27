Country braces for rain spell, windstorms from today

LAHORE: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new spell of rains with gusty winds and thunderstorms in Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir under a westerly wave, which will enter the country on April 26 night and persist till the first week of May.

Meteorological officials said the westerly wave was likely to spread to central and southern parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was experienced in Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Wednesday, while the PMD predicted moderate scattered rains in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, rainfall was recorded in Dir, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Gwadar and Kalat. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sibbi and Rahim Yar Khan where the mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore it was recorded at 36.4°C and the minimum temperature hovered around 20.8°C.

The PMD warned in case of Sindh, the Met Office warned of the likelihood of scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain with moderate to

isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Matiari, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi division during 28th April-1st May with occasional gaps.

According to the Met office, the heavy rains may generate water logging in low-lying areas of Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Matiari & Badin districts.

Besides, strong winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. For Karachi the forecast is of light rain on Thursday (April 27) and intermittent rain with thunderstorm on Friday (April 28).

Similar conditions are likely to continue till May 1.

The Met Office warned that the heavy rains may cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1 to 4th. It expected the same conditions in parts of Balochistan and hill torrents of D.G Khan from April 28th April to May 2. The landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

Likewise, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director-General (DG) Imran Qureshi said on Wednesday that westerly winds would enter the country in the next 24 hours, which might persist till the first week of May. He said Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, and Sialkot might experience strong winds and thunderstorm with the possibility of rains from Wednesday evening till April 29. From April 27 to May 3, 2023, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain, hailstorms and gusty winds in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal, he added.

From April 30 to May 5, there was a likelihood of thunderstorms with rain, hailstorms and gusty winds in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib districts, he said.

The DG PDMA warned that due to heavy rains, there was a risk of flash floods in local streams and nullahs of the mountainous areas of DG Khan from April 28 to May 2. Consequently, commissioners and deputy commissioners of DG Khan division had been instructed to stay alert and keep machinery and personnel ready to tackle any emergency.

He also cautioned that standing crops were at risk due to strong winds and hailstorms, and farmers should keep an eye on the weather forecast.

There is also a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree and a possibility of a significant drop in day temperature during rains, he added. He said tourists and travellers should avoid unnecessary journeys and call PDMA’s helpline 1129 to ensure timely assistance.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman advised provinces to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant in the wake of the new weather advisory issued by the PMD. She urged all provinces to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety during the forecast period of heavy rainfall. That included clearing storm drains, ensuring electricity pole stability, and maintaining road access in the event of local flooding. She emphasised taking extra precautions in areas where reconstruction work is ongoing as a result of damages caused by the 2022 floods.

The minister feared that the country might fall into a recovery trap if it did not have sufficient resources to deal with the devastation caused by the 2022 floods. “My fear is that Pakistan will be in the resilience and rebuilding trap if there are not enough resources to plough into the devastation wrought by the 2022 flooding. While there is no clarity on what level of monsoon to expect next, the rebuilding projects will certainly be impacted as well as the economic recovery, if even a fraction of the devastation repeats itself.” The minister said that across Pakistan, from Kashmir to Karachi, “we must prepare ourselves to expect unstable weather patterns, leading to sporadic urban flooding. “The fishing community is advised to be cautious, particularly off the coast of Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar, due to the possibility of choppy seas and extreme weather conditions. It is important for citizens to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates during this period,” she added.