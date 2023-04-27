Pak junior team, Noor win ASF Awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash team has won the award for being ‘The Most Improved Team of the Year’ by Asian Squash Federation.
The ASF announced the winners of the ASF Performance Awards 2022 on Wednesday. Pakistan’s Junior Squash Team won the ASF Development Award while the country’s top junior player Noor Zaman clinched the Hassan Musa Award for ‘Outstanding Performance of the Year’ in junior category.
The ASF received 18 nominations from seven member countries for seven categories of the ASF Performance Awards and 11 nominations from four countries for four categories of the ASF Coaches Awards this year. The awards will be presented at the forthcoming Asian Individual Championships that is to be held from June 6-10 in Hong Kong, China.
KARACHI: The chief curator of the Pakistan Cricket Board Aga Zahid is likely to visit Karachi’s National Bank...
GIRONA, Spain: Girona striker Taty Castellanos hit an incredible four goals as his side thrashed champions Real Madrid...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted the tension of the Premier League title race is getting to him...
LAHORE: Saad Baig-led Pakistan Under-19 team departed for Bangladesh in the wee hours of Wednesday to play a...
LONDON: Tottenham face Manchester United on Thursday in the caretaker charge of their third manager of the season,...
BARCELONA: Barcelona are confident of achieving their goal of reaching a third consecutive women’s Champions League...