Pak junior team, Noor win ASF Awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash team has won the award for being ‘The Most Improved Team of the Year’ by Asian Squash Federation.

The ASF announced the winners of the ASF Performance Awards 2022 on Wednesday. Pakistan’s Junior Squash Team won the ASF Development Award while the country’s top junior player Noor Zaman clinched the Hassan Musa Award for ‘Outstanding Performance of the Year’ in junior category.

The ASF received 18 nominations from seven member countries for seven categories of the ASF Performance Awards and 11 nominations from four countries for four categories of the ASF Coaches Awards this year. The awards will be presented at the forthcoming Asian Individual Championships that is to be held from June 6-10 in Hong Kong, China.