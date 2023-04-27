Shoaib Khoso appointed PSB DG

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Khoso has been appointed as the Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a period of three years.

Shoaib topped the merit list following interviews conducted by a panel recently. He was the only candidate who secured over 80 percent marks. Shoaib holds a Master’s degree in Finance and also has foreign education in his credentials. Shoaib also worked with the Sindh Sports Board.

Amjad Farooq and Meesaq were the other two names on the list. “The Prime Minister has seen and is pleased to approve the appointment of Shoaib Khoso out of the panel as Director General PSB (MP II scale) on contract basis for a period of three years,” the notification signed by Syed Tauqir Shah, Principal Secretary to the PM, said.