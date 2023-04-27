Imam wants Pakistan to be No 1

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Imamul Haq wants to sweep aside New Zealand 5-0 to go on top of the ICC men’s team table but for that he called on all team members to make the best of opportunities coming their way.

Talking to media at the Pindi Stadium, he said Pakistan should go all out to win all eight matches they play before the Asia Cup. “We are lucky to have got the opportunity at home. We were narrowly beaten by the New Zealand team last time we faced each other. Now we have a chance to beat New Zealand 5-0 to become world No 1. Since it is a team game. If every player chips in we have the chance,” he added.

He rated Fakhar Zaman as his best opening partner. “We have been opening the innings together for a year now and I really enjoy his company out in the middle,” he said. “Since the World Cup is being played in India, we as a team are required to be in the best of form to show our skills. We want to play our best cricket in India and for that we will have to work hard. I am sure that we have enough time to be in the best of shapes till that time.”