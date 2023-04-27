Chapman, Iftikhar attain career best T20I rankings

LAHORE: Middle-order batters Mark Chapman of New Zealand and Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan have attained career-best positions in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings following their five-match series that ended 2-2 with the last two matches played in Rawalpindi over the past week.

Chapman moved up 45 places to career-best 35th overall, following his match-winning century in that final game of the series in Rawalpindi. Chapman’s previous best ranking was 54th attained in February 2018.

Iftikhar, who scored 36 in the final match, has proceeded six places to joint-38th position. He is the third-highest ranked Pakistan batter after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Iftikhar’s previous best was 43rd position in November last year.

Rizwan, who scored unbeaten 98 during the fifth and final match, reduced the distance from Suryakumar Yadav of India, who tops the chart with 906 rating points, to less than 100 rating points. The Pakistan veteran rose from 798 to 811 points and maintains second place. Rizwan ended the series as Pakistan's leading run-scorer with a total of 162 runs.

Babar holds onto third place, although the right-hander dropped 13 rating points to 756 points after he managed just 19 runs in the final match of the series. Others to move up the T20I rankings after the series are New Zealand players Chad Bowes (up 82 places to 118th in the batting rankings) and Ish Sodhi (up two places to 14th in the bowling rankings).