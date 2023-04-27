Erdogan cancels appearances after developing stomach bug

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday cancelled his planned appearances due to a stomach bug less than three weeks before Turkiye´s crunch election.

The 69-year-old leader´s announcement came in the heat of a hard-fought campaign in what is widely viewed as Turkey´s most important election of its post-Ottoman era. Erdogan had three appearances in the central Anatolian provinces planned for Wednesday.

But he said Vice President Fuat Oktay would take his place instead. “Today I will rest at home under the advice of our doctors,” Erdogan said on his official Twitter account. “With God´s permission, we will continue our program from tomorrow,” he said. “On this occasion, I wish all my citizens health, peace and enjoyment.”