US writer testifies that Trump raped her

NEW YORK: A writer told a US civil trial on Wednesday that an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump three decades ago left her feeling “ashamed” and unable to have romantic relationships.

“I´m here because Donald Trump raped me,” E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan´s federal court, which is hearing a defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president. The case is one in a series of legal challenges facing Trump as the 76-year-old Republican seeks a return to the White House.

Carroll, 79, has sued Trump alleging he sexually assaulted her in a changing room at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. She also claims that Trump then defamed her when she went public with the allegations years later. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged.

The former Elle magazine columnist described to jurors how a chance encounter with Trump in the Manhattan store quickly turned violent. She said that after Trump playfully asked her for advice on buying a women´s lingerie gift, he “shoved” her against the wall of the dressing room.

She first made the allegation in an excerpt from her book published by New York Magazine in 2019. Asked why it took her more than 20 years to go public with her allegations, she responded: “I was frightened by Donald Trump. I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault.”

Carroll filed the lawsuit late last year after a law took effect in New York that gave victims of sexual assault a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers decades after attacks may have occurred.

The suit accuses Trump of battery, “when he forcibly raped and groped” Carroll, and of defamation for a post that Trump made on his Truth Social platform in October where he referred to Carroll as a “complete con job.”