NZ ex-PM Ardern to take up Harvard fellowships

WELLINGTON: Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that she will take up fellowships at Harvard University later this year.
Ardern shocked New Zealanders in January by announcing she was resigning as prime minister after five years in office, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to go on. She now plans to spend a semester at the elite Massachusetts university.
“I´m incredibly humbled to be invited to join Harvard University later this year as 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and as a Hauser Leader in the Kennedy School´s Center for Public Leadership,” Ardern wrote on Instagram.
