World’s smallest Quran survives wars in Albania for generations

TIRNA, Albania: The ritual remains unchanged as Mario Prushi meticulously washes his hands and face before pressing one of the world’s tiniest Holy Qurans to his forehead and kissing it.

For generations, the postage stamp-sized book has been passed down in his family – surviving wars and one of the world’s most militant “godless regimes.” Scholars say it is one of the smallest Quran on record, with the little holy book in a silver case blackened with age.

“We have kept it from generation to generation with absolute dedication,” Prushi, 45, told AFP at his home in Tirana. Just two centimeters wide and one centimeter thick, the book almost disappears in the palm of Prushi’s hand, and it can only be read with a small magnifying glass embedded in its case.

The Quran is difficult to date without scientific analysis, but according to Elton Karaj – a researcher in Quranic studies at Beder University in Tirana – the 900-page copy has been around since at least the 19th century.

“This Quran was printed in a minimal format, one of the smallest in the world. From its appearance, its publication dates back to the end of the 19th century. It is an extraordinary work, precious. Fortunately, this copy is in Albania,” said Karaj.

But its size is not the only remarkable thing about the Quran. It is also responsible for converting the Prushi family from Catholicism to Islam. “My great-great-grandparents were digging the ground for a new house in the Djakovica region of Kosovo when they found the perfectly preserved body of a man buried there,” said Prushi.

“The Quran was found intact laying over his heart.” The family took the discovery as a divine sign and embraced Islam. His grandfather, an officer in the army of Albania’s King Zog in the 1930s, knew Arabic and would invite friends to his home every night to read verses from it.

Years later, under the communist dictatorship of Enver Hoxha – who banned all forms of religion and sent all practicing believers to prison – the book partially survived because it could be so easily hidden.