Covid deaths down 95 percent this year: WHO

GENEVA: The WHO said on Wednesday that Covid-19 deaths had dropped by 95 percent since the start of the year -- but warned the virus was still on the move.
The World Health Organisation said Covid-19 was here to stay and countries would have to learn how to manage its ongoing non-emergency effects, including post-Covid-19 condition, or Long Covid.
“We´re very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from Covid-19, which have dropped 95 percent since the beginning of this year,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. “However, some countries are seeing increases, and over the past four weeks, 14,000 people lost their lives to this disease. “And, as the emergence of the new XBB.1.16 variant illustrates, the virus is still changing, and is still capable of causing new waves of disease and death.”
KANO, Nigeria: Five Nigerian soldiers died after their vehicle hit a mine suspected to have been planted by Islamic...
BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested the wife of a senior officer on suspicion of murdering nine people by poisoning...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday cancelled his planned appearances due to a stomach bug less than...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court´s Chief Justice John Roberts is refusing to testify in Congress about business...
VATICAN CITY: Women and lay people will be able to vote in the next general assembly of bishops, the Vatican announced...
WASHINGTON: The US had no role in the Taliban´s killing of the mastermind of the Islamic State suicide bomb attack at...