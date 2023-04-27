Covid deaths down 95 percent this year: WHO

GENEVA: The WHO said on Wednesday that Covid-19 deaths had dropped by 95 percent since the start of the year -- but warned the virus was still on the move.

The World Health Organisation said Covid-19 was here to stay and countries would have to learn how to manage its ongoing non-emergency effects, including post-Covid-19 condition, or Long Covid.

“We´re very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from Covid-19, which have dropped 95 percent since the beginning of this year,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. “However, some countries are seeing increases, and over the past four weeks, 14,000 people lost their lives to this disease. “And, as the emergence of the new XBB.1.16 variant illustrates, the virus is still changing, and is still capable of causing new waves of disease and death.”