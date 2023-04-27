Three muggers get 26-year jail term for robbery, encounter with police, terrorism

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has handed down 26-year imprisonment each to three men in cases pertaining to an armed robbery, encounter with police, possession of illicit arms and causing terrorism.

Noor Muhammad, Shafiq and Muhammad Haroon alias Aziz were found guilty of robbing a shop, engaging in an encounter with police with an intention to kill and causing terror in the Korangi area in September 2021.

The ATC-II judge announced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He also imposed a fine of Rs18,000 on each convict and in case of default, they would have to undergo additional one-year imprisonment. The convicts were told to pay Rs25,000 in compensation to the cop who was injured in their firing.

The judge also extended the benefit of Section 382-B (considering the period of detention since their arrest) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the convicts, who were remanded back to the prison to serve out the sentences that shall run concurrently.

The judge observed that the prosecution proved its charges against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt. He noted that the accused first committed robbery at a shop in daylight and then resorted to “serious violence” by opening fire on police, as a result of which a policeman sustained firearm injuries.

“Furthermore, the same incident had occurred in a populated area, Hence, the present act of accused persons had caused sense of fear, panic, terror and insecurity among the people of the area as well as in the society,” he remarked.

“However, it may be emphasized that law does not operate in vacuum, and court has to take into consideration the overall circumstances prevailing in our society. Even strong persons are reluctant to come forward for giving evidence in routine criminal cases,” the judge said, adding that robbery coupled with the police encounter, in which even a police official was injured, was a serious crime and trial-able by an ATC.

“In cases of such criminals, the victims/complainants would rather prefer to let the culprits go unpunished than appear in court. In the prevailing circumstances, no private person, even the neighbour, is willing to act as witness in criminal cases.

Considering the prevailing trend where the victims of crimes do not press and pursue their cases, the present complainant, Saqib, PW [prosecution witness] and PW Furrukh have shown courage and character.”

According to the prosecution, on September 27, 2021, six men riding three motorcycles stormed a shop in the Korangi No.5 area. They allegedly looted Rs850,000 from the shop’s cash counter and Rs350,000 and a mobile phone from a salesman of a company who was also present there.

In the meantime, a police team reached the spot, and on seeing the cops, the alleged street criminals opened fire on them, as a result of which a policeman was injured. When the police returned fire, two of the accused were injured. Three accused were arrested later while three others managed to flee the scene.

Upon search of the held accused, the snatched amount of Rs381,000, a mobile phone and three unlicensed pistols were seized from their possession. In their statements, the accused, however, denied the charges saying that they were framed in the cases because of some personal enmity. A video clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), 186, and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 at the Awami Colony police station on the complaint of the shop owner.