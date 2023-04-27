Polls only way to prosperity: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the decision time is near, people will get good news soon, blaming the Supreme Court and honorable judges is an old habit of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif is again looking to escape the elections. The PTI Central President said this while talking to politicians here on Wednesday.
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has handed down 26-year imprisonment each to three men in cases pertaining to an...
SUKKUR: Five dacoits were killed during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of PS A-Section in Ghotki District...
KARACHI: Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the police, other law enforcement...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday once again directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to file a...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp in Central Prison Peshawar to collect blood...
TOBA TEK SINGH/FAISALABAD: Seven people were killed and 13 others wounded when a truck collided with a passenger van...