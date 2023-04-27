 
Polls only way to prosperity: Pervaiz

By Our Correspondent
April 27, 2023

LAHORE: Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the decision time is near, people will get good news soon, blaming the Supreme Court and honorable judges is an old habit of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif is again looking to escape the elections. The PTI Central President said this while talking to politicians here on Wednesday.