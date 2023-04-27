Prisoners donate blood for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp in Central Prison Peshawar to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Dozens of prisoners and others donated blood for the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders, said a press release here on Wednesday.The Frontier Foundation team comprising Public Relations Officer Nasrullah, Medical Technicians Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Usman, Ikramullah, and Lab Technicians Ubaidur Rahman and Manzoor Ahmad supervised the blood donation camp.

Central Prison Peshawar Superintendent Maqsoodur Rahman, Medical Officer Dr Pervez, Medical Technician Muhammad Ashraf and Sub-Inspector Daulat Khan fully supported the Frontier Foundation team in collection of blood donations and termed it big step towards supporting the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and others. The blood was screened after collection of blood donation.

Meanwhile, Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the prison staff and prisoners for the blood donations.He said that people from all walks of life had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

He said that it was the exemplary spirit of people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive. He urged the people to raise awareness regarding the disease and preventive steps and blood donation for the patients.