SCCI happy as date for paying power dues extended

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has praised the decision of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for giving two-day extension to the industrial consumers in paying the power bills.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq stated that the chamber had given a recommendation to Pesco to make extension in the deadline for the payment of electricity bills keeping in view the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Following the recommendation of the SCCI, he said Pesco has extended the date for payment of electricity bills for the industrial consumers from 26th to 28th April, which has provided relief to industrial consumers.