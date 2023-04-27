0.4 million families get free flour in Mardan: official

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman on Wednesday said that most of the free flour had been distributed among 400,000 families in Mardan district in the holy month of Ramazan.

Speaking to media persons, he said that out of the 1.2 million bags quota, only 5,000 bags were remaining.He said that in the beginning of the distribution of free flour bags, the district administration faced a lot of problems. He added that when the process of free flour distribution was launched, the district administration established a mega point at the Sports Complex.

He said that later on the district administration started distribution on union council and village council levels. He added that with the district administration, the VC and NC secretaries also started monitoring the process.

He said that despite several hurdles, the district administration managed the distribution of the free floor bags.He added that a committee was also set up and the assistant commissioners instructed to remove encroachments in the district. He argued that very soon an ant-encroachment campaign would be started. He added that strict action would also be taken against those market and plaza owners who had converted their parking lots into shops.He said that he also directed the officials to start price checking throughout the district in order to provide relief to the masses.