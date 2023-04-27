Action sought to curb robberies

CHARSADDA: Robberies have increased within the limits of Battagram Police Station of the district as five such cases have taken place during the last three weeks.

According to local sources, only one of the five cases has been registered by the local police. In these cases, five electricity transformers along with cables were taken away while no-one has been arrested in the cases yet.

A 100kv transformer was stolen in the Kangra area and a 50kv transformer was lifted from the Daulatpura area. Another 50kv transformer was stolen from Tawai village, while two transformers were stolen from Nahqi and Ambadher each. Locals have demanded the authorities to take notice of the robberies in Battagram area of the district.