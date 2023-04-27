DPO condoles with martyred cop’s family

LAKKI MARWAT: District Police Officer Muhammad Ashfaq offered condolence to the family of a martyred cop at Beist Khel village on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that the DPO visited the hujra of CTD Inspector Javed Iqbal, who had been martyred the other day, met the family members and children there, and offered fateha for the soul of the martyr.
He assured the relatives of the police martyr that the family and children of the martyr would be taken care of at every forum. “All resources will be utilised for the welfare of the children of martyrs. Police martyrs are our pride and their heirs are part of our family,” he said.
Besides Inspector Javed Iqbal’s death, his father Umar Daraz, a diver in the police force, and his brother Zahid Iqbal of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) had also been martyred a few years ago. His family lost the lives of three members.
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has handed down 26-year imprisonment each to three men in cases pertaining to an...
SUKKUR: Five dacoits were killed during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of PS A-Section in Ghotki District...
KARACHI: Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the police, other law enforcement...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday once again directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to file a...
LAHORE: Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the decision time is near, people will get good news soon, blaming the Supreme Court...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp in Central Prison Peshawar to collect blood...