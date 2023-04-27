DPO condoles with martyred cop’s family

LAKKI MARWAT: District Police Officer Muhammad Ashfaq offered condolence to the family of a martyred cop at Beist Khel village on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that the DPO visited the hujra of CTD Inspector Javed Iqbal, who had been martyred the other day, met the family members and children there, and offered fateha for the soul of the martyr.

He assured the relatives of the police martyr that the family and children of the martyr would be taken care of at every forum. “All resources will be utilised for the welfare of the children of martyrs. Police martyrs are our pride and their heirs are part of our family,” he said.

Besides Inspector Javed Iqbal’s death, his father Umar Daraz, a diver in the police force, and his brother Zahid Iqbal of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) had also been martyred a few years ago. His family lost the lives of three members.