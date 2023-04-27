CS orders strict action against smuggling, hoarding

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Wednesday ordered strict action against smuggling and hoarding of wheat, sugar, fertilizer and other essential commodities.

The chief secretary issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review progress on measures taken to curb smuggling.The relevant administrative secretaries, customs and special branch officials and commissioners concerned, deputy commissioners and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief secretary directed continued actions against elements involved in smuggling of essential commodities, saying that the district administration should also continue to take measures to stop hoarding. He stressed upon intelligence sharing and closer coordination among authorities concerned for preventing hoarding and smuggling.The meeting was informed that as many as 21 check posts had been set up in border districts to prevent smuggling.

It was informed that the administration recovered and confiscated 57 tonnes of sugar while 22 tonnes of sugar (22,050 kg) was seized in Khyber district. The seized sugar was sold to the public in markets of respective districts after completion of legal formalities.

Similarly, fines to the tune of Rs29 million were imposed on 6,235 business units for violation of laws related to profiteering and hoarding during Ramazan.The secretary Food apprised the forum that more than 15.3 million bags of 10kg of free flour were distributed among over 5.2 million eligible households during Ramazan.

The chief secretary directed that dealers’ stocks should be closely monitored and special attention should be paid to control excess supply of essential commodities to the border districts.