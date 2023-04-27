Flow meters at tube-wells to measure water quantity

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) with the financial assistance from Islamic Relief International has started installing flow meters on its remaining tube-wells.

A press release said the flow meters will help WSSP get timely and accurate data on water quantity along with demand and supply. It will also help the company ascertain the groundwater level.

The device has been installed on nine tube-wells in Zone-A, C and D and being fitted to remaining tube-wells.The company recently installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) as a pilot project on 46 tube-wells with financial assistance from UNICEF and technical support from University of Engineering Technology Peshawar (UET).

Although a time-consuming project, the company will install the system on all 550 tube-wells gradually after the success of the existing system.The installation of the devices will give WSSP accurate data on electrical and water supply parameters.

The data is being saved through on a website and a monitoring dashboard. It will help WSSP measure GSM or mobile SIM the electricity consumption of each tube-well and quantity of water it pumps into the water supply system.

The WSSP can also ascertain if a tube-well’s water production capacity is increasing or decreasing, enabling the company to devise a long-term plan on the basis of that data in future.

The company has also installed devices on tube-wells that automatically take samples from water and test its quality.The system will also help the company to improve its services. The Planning Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting Department of WSSP is supervising the project.

The department has also installed automatic water quality sensors on six tube-wells on an experimental basis. The devices collect samples of water from a tube-well automatically and check quality and save results on a dashboard.