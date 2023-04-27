Orphans, street children enjoy tour to KP scenic spots

PESHAWAR: The three-day recreational activities and tour to the scenic places arranged for the orphans and street children concluded on Wednesday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Child Protection Department of Zamong Kor for street children had jointly organized the tour, said a press release.

The activity was aimed at providing an opportunity of enjoyment and entertainment to the orphans and street children on the Eid festival. The children visited tourist places including the Pipeline Track, Nathiagali Park and Sajikot waterfall.

The children participated in various recreational events and fully enjoyed the ambiance and environment of tourist places.They also lauded the efforts of KPCTA and the Child Protection Department for facilitating them during the tour and said that these activities would also help increase their confidence and enable them to become useful citizens of the society.

The children also visited the Tourism Facilitation Center in Abbottabad where they were informed about the facilities and help being provided to the tourists.On the third day, the children visited Harnoi Park and the Havelian-Nathiagali Bypass where they enjoyed boating, horse riding, camel riding and swings in the adjacent park.

Manager Events Haseena Shoukat said that tours were organized by KPCTA to share happiness with the orphans and street children on the Eid holidays.She said that other tours and events would also be arranged for orphans and street children in the future and they would be provided with opportunities for recreation and enjoyment to address their sense of deprivation.

The official said that it was the collective responsibility of society to facilitate orphans and street children and provide them opportunities to grow and prosper.She added that children should be informed about their rich traditions and cultural values so they could be preserved and transferred to the next generation.