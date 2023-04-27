Landslides in Kaghan valley force locals to evacuate village

MANSEHRA: The residents of Galla in Kaghan valley on Wednesday started shifting to safer places after the rocks and boulders started rolling down and hit their houses and settlements after detaching from a nearby mountain.

“Our houses are built at the bed of a high mountain, which started splitting after heavy rains and mega rocks. And boulders and rocks are falling on our village compelling us to relocate to safer places,” Shahid Shah Tirmazi, a local, told reporters in Balakot.

He said that the Kaghan valley was still cut off from the rest of the district since avalanches detached from five mega glaciers and rolled down on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, blocking it to all sorts of traffic some two weeks ago.

“But now mountains are also being dislocated and rolling down creating fear and panic among us,” Tirmizi said.He added the widely starched agriculture fields were also buried beneath it and standing crops destroyed because of the frequent landslides.

Tirmizi also demanded the government to send teams to help them as dozens of houses had developed serious cracks and local residents have shifted to nearby villages for safety.Meanwhile, tehsil chairman Balakot Ibrahim Ahmad also visited the Galla village and met with the affected families.

He assured the displaced families that he would take up their case with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.“Owing to the frequent and continuous landslides and dislocation of the mountain, a sense of insecurity has been prevailing among the locals and the district administration should dispatch teams to analyse the situation on the ground and extend its help to the affected families,” Ahmad said.