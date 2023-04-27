Excise department to digitalise facilities, increase revenue: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Afridi has said that the primary objective of government departments is to provide maximum relief to people.

The Excise and Narcotics Control is an important department of the province and its duty is not only to ensure 100% achievement of its excise recovery targets and effective prevention of narcotics but also to facilitate the public in all matters including vehicle registration.

For this purpose, he said, technology should also be fully used so that the people are provided with basic and advanced facilities of the department at home and the revenue of the department is also increased.

He was presiding over a meeting related to the goals and performance of the Excise Department, Peshawar Region at his office. The issues related to reforms in the department were reviewed at the meeting.

On the occasion, Focal Person and Director of Excise Peshawar Region Safian Haqqani gave a detailed briefing to the minister of excise on the ongoing cooperation and future plan of action with the International Drug Control Organizations INLand DEA.

The minister emphasised on establishment of a training academy to increase the capacity of excise officials and rehabilitation centers for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. He asked the department to work round-the-clock with a missionary spirit to cherish the goals.

The caretaker minister was also given a detailed briefing on the new vehicle registration system and universal number plates. He said that the provision of the pending number plates of the vehicles should be ensured immediately and the public should not be given any opportunity to complain. The caretaker minister also issued instructions to increase the scope of the tax net and add new tax units to the system instead of putting additional burden on the existing taxpayers to ensure the achievement of the targets and to increase the provincial revenue.