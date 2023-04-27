Air pollution increases vastly

Islamabad:Over the past few years, air pollution in Pakistan has increased dramatically, making Pakistan one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change caused by air pollution.
There is a need to reduce vehicle tailpipe emissions, and electric vehicles are an effective solution. However, because of the limited infrastructure (such as adequate charging facilities) needed to support a large-scale transformation of the transport sector, the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles cannot be completed overnight.
By combining the advantages of pure electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), PHEVs can achieve pure electric, low-emission driving and increase the driving range of the vehicle through the hybrid mode, making them a powerful driver of the transition from fuel vehicles to electric vehicles in Pakistan. As one of the earliest auto companies to engage in R&D of new energy technologies, the company closely follows the trend of the times and accelerates the provision of new energy products to the global market, according to a Gwadar Pro’ report.
