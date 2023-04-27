Police hold open court to address public complaints

Rawalpindi:Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi under Punjab government’s open door policy, held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ (open court) here on Wednesday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.
According to a Police spokesman, the SSP (Operations) issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in open court. The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from in-charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by police officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens. He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. The SSP on the occasion said, the open court were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.
He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.
It is the mark of a great man that even after his death, all aspects of his personality are missed and remembered:...
Islamabad:Over the past few years, air pollution in Pakistan has increased dramatically, making Pakistan one of the...
Islamabad:The District Administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory on Wednesday warned the citizens that kite...
Islamabad:Like other parts of the globe World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on Friday across the...
Islamabad:An eight-lane signal-free Expressway from the PWD underpass to T-Chowk, GT Road will be completed early next...
Rawalpindi:There is a variety of walkers in Rawalpindi city and they walk for a variety of reasons. There are morning...