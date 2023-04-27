Expansion of expressway to end early next year

Islamabad:An eight-lane signal-free Expressway from the PWD underpass to T-Chowk, GT Road will be completed early next year.

According to the details, the civic agency has reviewed the status of ongoing construction work with the contractor and maintained that completion of this project would take eight to ten months. At the moment the civic agency is focusing on completion of expressway from PWD to Korang by June end. The completion of this project will finally pave the way for construction of this mega road till T-Chowk.

The consultant for expansion of road from PWD to T-Chowk was hired in March last year to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. The CDA Board allowed to execute the project through a government contractor under 42(F) rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), which permitted government-owned organisations for direct contracting with other state-owned entities. The work on the construction of the PWD Interchange has been completed but the main issue remains unsolved as the four-lane expressway suddenly transforms to two-lane at Korang Bridge, which creates a serious problem for the motorists that remain stuck in the heavy traffic jam for hours.

The road starts from Faisal Mosque and after PWD underpass, traffic gets congested as it narrows to two lanes. This project will provide three additional lanes and ensure smooth flow of traffic till G T Road.

An official said, "The expansion work on the Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk will be completed early next year. We are making all-out efforts to ensure its completion within stipulated timeframe." "The completion of the project will provide great relief to thousands of commuters especially those living in newly developed housing societies along the GT Road," he said.