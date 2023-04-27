Walking is fun in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:There is a variety of walkers in Rawalpindi city and they walk for a variety of reasons. There are morning and evening walkers. Walkers who walk to neighborhood markets for shopping.

“Apart from the resultant exercise, one is also treated to a variety of entertainment programs on such occasions. Those who prefer to skip their walk on most occasions just do not realize what they may be missing,” says Hasan Mehdi. “There is a park in my neighbourhood where I frequently walk along with my better-half. It presents a particularly amusing assortment of walkers. Our walk is full of smiles and giggles, as we have our fun at the expense of our innocent fellow walkers. It is another matter that others probably find us just as amusing, from their perspective,” says Raqeem Haider.

“There are all sorts of walkers in our park, weighty ones and reed-thin ones, the aged and the young, the married and the soon-to-be, the fitness freaks, and the social walkers, the brash and the courteous, the cellphone lovers and the beauty-lovers. All of them love walking, but their reasons are vastly different, for sure,” says Saael Abbas. “My wife and I are certainly fitness-conscious; we also realise that the walk gives us an opportunity to actually talk with each other, a rare occurrence between husband and wife, nowadays. Another couple, whom we come across, repeatedly every day, walk as if they have nothing to say to each other, and never ever open their mouths,” says Shameer Ali.