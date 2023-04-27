AIOU exams start today

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of different programs on April 27 including Associate degree in Arts (B.A), Associate degree in commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in Education, Associate degree (Human Resource Management and Islamic Banking & Marketing), B.Ed, BBA, BS (Accounting and Finance) and BS (ODL) programmes which were offered in autumn 2022 semester.
According to Controller Examinations, these exams were scheduled to be held on April 25 but due to Eid holidays, the exams of April 25 and 26 have been rescheduled and will be conducted on June 20 and 21. Roll number slips are uploaded to students CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.
It is the mark of a great man that even after his death, all aspects of his personality are missed and remembered:...
Islamabad:Over the past few years, air pollution in Pakistan has increased dramatically, making Pakistan one of the...
Islamabad:The District Administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory on Wednesday warned the citizens that kite...
Rawalpindi:Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi under Punjab government’s open...
Islamabad:Like other parts of the globe World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on Friday across the...
Islamabad:An eight-lane signal-free Expressway from the PWD underpass to T-Chowk, GT Road will be completed early next...