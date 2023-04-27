Atta shortage hits twin cities hard

Islamabad:The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing flour shortage while profiteers and hoarders are taking full advantage of this ‘famine-like’ situation and selling a 10-kilogram flour bag at Rs1550 and ‘Chakki’ owners are selling 10-kilogram flour at Rs1700. The government-run utility stores have already stopped flour selling for over a month.

The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have protested against the non-availability of flour bags and demanded of the sitting government to provide them cheaper priced flour otherwise they will come to the streets. Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed told ‘The News’ that not only the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but the people of the whole province were facing a shortage of flour. The Punjab government has stopped the wheat supply to flourmill owners. Punjab government was neither giving the government wheat nor allowing private purchasing from the open market. “We have permits but in vain,” he said. Flour prices will further increase in the coming days, he warned.

He also said that he has called a meeting of flour mill owners where they will decide future line of action. We will go on strike if the government continues such policies, he warned. “How we will continue grinding without wheat,” he said. Punjab government was continuously snatching wheat from our stores and registering FIRs, he alleged.

District Food Department (DFD) Official Spokesman Muhammad Ali said that we have stopped supplying government wheat to flourmills. He also admitted all facts and figures and said that they cannot do anything against profiteers who were selling flour in ‘black’ because flourmill owners were purchasing wheat privately at skyrocketing rates.

The sitting government had stopped selling so-called subsidised flour of a 10-kilogram for over a month. The flourmills have been directed to stop the supply of green bags of 10-kilogram in open market shops meaning all kinds of subsidised flour have vanished from all areas of the province including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over a month.

The Punjab government increased the rate of subsidized flour bags of a 10-kilogram from Rs648 to Rs1150. But it was not available in the open market for over a month. All Pakistan Naanbais Welfare Association (APNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they have decided to shut down all ‘tandoors’ from May 6, 2023. The sitting government has decided to kill the public. The profiteers and hoarders are selling flour at the price of ‘gold’ so how we could survive in this situation, he claimed.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life, criticised government policies. The sitting government was not considering public grievances at all but this attitude will go against of sitting government in general elections, people warned. The sitting government has not only snatched all kinds of relief but sucked the last drop of blood from the public also, it will create unrest among the public, people bemoaned.

The Punjab government badly failed to fix the ex-mill price of flour while millers are taking full advantage of government mismanagement and supplying a 15-kilogram bag of flour at Rs2600 and retailers are selling it at Rs2800 in the open market. It merits mentioning here that, no ex-mill price of flour has been fixed in the province for the first time in history which has allowed retailers to sell the commodity according to their wishes. It seems that there is no government writ.

The poor segment of society has appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the present situation in the country. The public is wandering here and there in search of flour and other food items but federal and provincial governments are not considering people’s difficulties. The poor segment of society has strongly condemned the sitting government saying poor people are dying due to poverty but our government is looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.