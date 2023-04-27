 
By Our Correspondent
April 27, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former PU VC Lt-Gen (retd) M Safdar.

In his condolence message, the VC prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.