Ex-MPA occupies state land: ACE

LAHORE:Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim with the connivance of a revenue officer, circle Gardawar and Patwari has grabbed the state land, said a statement issued by a spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.
The spokesperson said that Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim occupied more than two kanals of government land worth more than four crore rupees adjacent to his camp in Arifwala. According to Anti-Corruption Establishment officials, the possession of the government land by Naeem Ibrahim has been proved.
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise...
LAHORE:DG Khana-e-Farhang-e-Iran Jafar Ronas visited Alhamra and exchanged views with the Executive Director Alhamra M...
LAHORE:Hideout of Ishaq Jhubra Sikhani, notorious for kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, dacoity and other...
LAHORE:A groundbreaking ceremony for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Research, Development & Training held at...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has directed beverage-manufacturing companies to recycle their plastic bottles.PFA DG...
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences and National Ambulance Service College , Dublin, Ireland, will sign a...