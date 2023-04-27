Ex-MPA occupies state land: ACE

LAHORE:Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim with the connivance of a revenue officer, circle Gardawar and Patwari has grabbed the state land, said a statement issued by a spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

The spokesperson said that Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim occupied more than two kanals of government land worth more than four crore rupees adjacent to his camp in Arifwala. According to Anti-Corruption Establishment officials, the possession of the government land by Naeem Ibrahim has been proved.