Thursday April 27, 2023
Lahore

Iranian artists to conduct workshop at Alhamra

By Our Correspondent
April 27, 2023

LAHORE:DG Khana-e-Farhang-e-Iran Jafar Ronas visited Alhamra and exchanged views with the Executive Director Alhamra M Salim Sagar on Wednesday.

In the meeting, it was decided that three Iranian artists will conduct workshop at Alhamra for young artists which was very much welcomed and appreciated. Both the executives of cultural centres expressed determination to work together for the promotion of Islamic art and culture.