Several hideouts destroyed in Katcha operation

LAHORE:Hideout of Ishaq Jhubra Sikhani, notorious for kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, dacoity and other serious crimes, has been destroyed in Police Katcha operation Katani.

Acres of areas have been declared clear and police campuses have been established. The police launched a comprehensive operation against the ambush site of Sikhani gang operative Ishaq Jhobra in Katcha Katani and captured and destroyed the ambush site. Ishaq Jhobra was the main link of the kidnap-for-ransom network, which was also notorious for serious crimes like murder and robbery and dacoity.

Police have established writ of the state and rule of law by establishing a police camp, which has left the criminal elements of Katcha paralysed. A large number of heavy weapons, ammunition and bullets have been recovered and dozens of hideouts of Katcha criminals have been destroyed.