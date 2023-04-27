Research, training centre to be set up at UET

LAHORE:A groundbreaking ceremony for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Research, Development & Training (CERDT) held at Chemical Seminar Hall of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Wednesday.

The establishment of this centre will be sponsored by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). The CERDT aims to be the first centre of its kind in the oil and gas sector in Pakistan for capacity building and training of technical personnel to fulfill not only local requirements but also export skilled professionals.

The centre will also play a pivotal role in Research and Development in areas relevant to the oil and gas sector and provide support to PPL for in house E&P studies and arrange national and international petroleum conferences and seminars. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar received the cheque for the first tranche of Rs21 million from Managing Director and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy at the ceremony.

Abbasy also laid the foundation stone and was briefed on the project at site. Officials from both organisations were present on the occasion. As such, PPL has committed an overall grant of Rs51.1 million over the next three years which covers construction and completion of CERDT building along with procurement of furniture, equipment and simulation tools.

Dean CMPE Dr Naveed Ramzan and Chairperson Chemical Engineering Department Dr Saima Yasin presented the scope of the centre. Speaking to the audience, Dr Mansoor Sarwar said that the establishment of the centre is the first in university’s 100-year history and a great example of academia-industry linkages.