Beverage companies ordered to recycle plastic bottles

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed beverage-manufacturing companies to recycle their plastic bottles.

PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar informed this while chairing the meeting of PFA’s Scientific Panel here on Wednesday. He said that the purpose of the initiative was to reduce global warming and pollution effects in Punjab.

The meeting was told that a number of beverage companies will be selling their fizzy drinks in PET bottles made from food-grade recycled plastic. In this regard, beverage companies will initially recycle 4 per cent of plastic bottles of the total production, which should be reached to 50 per cent by 2030. The members of the scientific panel also reviewed the technical aspects of rPET use in the meeting.

PFA DG said that the companies will conduct laboratory analysis of rPET bottles every three months and submit a quarterly laboratory report to the regulatory body and ensure that it’s safe for human consumption and the environment.

DG PFA said that the facility to test rPET plastic will be introduced for companies at the PFA laboratory. Further, PFA will provide all possible assistance to beverage manufacturing companies in solving the difficulties in the production of rPET, he said.

Raja Jahangir said that plastic pollution will be reduced with the recycling of food-grade plastic because millions of bottles have been used daily that affected the environment due to not vanishing.

He further said that recycling of rPET bottles will make a source to bring foreign investment into Pakistan. He concluded that a further action plan will be prepared in light of the recommendations of the scientific panel.