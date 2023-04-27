UHS, Irish college to sign MoU for building hospital staff capacity

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and National Ambulance Service College (NASC), Dublin, Ireland, will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the capacity building of health professionals in 85 tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals of Punjab and accreditation of emergency care courses offered by the university.

In this regard, a two-member delegation of Irish experts arrived here on Wednesday. The training courses for hospital staff are being organised by the UHS Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine (ILEM). In the second phase of this project of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, more than 45 thousand doctors, nurses, and paramedics will be trained. Irish experts include Dr Macartan Hughes and Desmond Wade from the National Ambulance Service College Dublin. On their arrival, the Irish experts called on UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Former provincial parliamentary secretary Dr Saeed Elahi, NASC representative Dr Farooq Butt and UHS Director Special Initiatives and Course Coordinator Prof Sarah Ghafoor were also present on this occasion.

Both experts will stay in Pakistan till April 30 and conduct workshops for master trainers at UHS Jinnah Campus. Under the project, 16 different skill development courses in pre-hospital and hospital emergency care are being conducted in which more than 100 certified instructors go to various tehsil headquarters hospitals and provide training in basic life support, cardiac first response, emergency obstetrics, maternal and child care, and blood bank services to the healthcare staff. Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the university had been conducting necessary courses for the training of health professionals in collaboration with the NASC Dublin for past decade.