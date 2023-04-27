Woman killed over love marriage

LAHORE:A woman reportedly was killed for honour in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Alisha, had contracted a love marriage but her family was annoyed over this step. However, they reconciled with her.

On the day of the incident, she was visiting her family’s house when her uncle Yasir came to her house and shot at her. She received a bullet injury and died. Police removed the body to morgue, registered a case and were investigating the matter further. In another incident reported in Harbanspura, a woman was shot at and injured. The suspect identified as Zeeshan was annoyed with the victim Maleeha and shot at her. Police have arrested the suspect and were investigating the matter further.