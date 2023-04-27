Suspect arrested for raping woman

LAHORE:A woman visiting her aunt was raped by a suspect in Lytton Road on Wednesday. The police arrested the suspect reportedly within one hour of the incident.

Reportedly, the victim had come to see her aunt near LOS when the suspect identified as Kashif after finding an opportunity raped her and fled from the scene. Police conducted a raid near RA Bazar and arrested the suspect.

Two robbers injured in encounter: Two suspected robbers were injured in a police encounter in Batapur on Wednesday. Reportedly, a police team had set up a picket when they signaled to stop four suspects riding on two 125 motorbikes.

They instead of complying by the police orders, accelerated their speed. When followed and intercepted, the suspects resorted to firing. In exchange of firing, two suspects received bullet injuries.

They were identified as Irfan and Waris. Three found dead: Three unidentified persons were found dead from different parts of the city under suspicious circumstances.

In a case reported in Lorry Ada, a passerby spotted a 40-year-old victim lying unconscious near Madina Chowk and alerted police. A team shifted the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

Similarly, a body of an unidentified victim was recovered from Ichhra and another from Begum Kot, Shahdara. Police said that the cause of death of the victims would be ascertained after autopsy and further investigations.

suicide: A 47-year-old man, identified as Nisar Hussain, committed suicide by shooting himself in Sahowari Bazar, Mughalpura, on Wednesday. The police and forensic team collected the evidences from the spot and started the investigation. The dead body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance.