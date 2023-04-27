Rescuers’ services lauded

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer has appreciated the services of rescuers who selflessly sacrificed their Eid holidays to ensure the highest level of emergency response across the province. He was chairing the zoom meeting through a video link with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Dr Rizwan said the rescuers showed great commitment and dedication to their duty during the Eid holidays and played a crucial role in saving lives and providing timely assistance to emergency victims.

He stated that Rescue 1122 Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services, Motorbike Rescue Service responded to 26,939 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during five Eid holidays.