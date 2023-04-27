Rescuers’ services lauded

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer has appreciated the services of rescuers who selflessly sacrificed their Eid holidays to ensure the highest level of emergency response across the province. He was chairing the zoom meeting through a video link with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday.
Dr Rizwan said the rescuers showed great commitment and dedication to their duty during the Eid holidays and played a crucial role in saving lives and providing timely assistance to emergency victims.
He stated that Rescue 1122 Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services, Motorbike Rescue Service responded to 26,939 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during five Eid holidays.
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise...
LAHORE:Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim with the connivance of a revenue officer, circle Gardawar and Patwari has...
LAHORE:DG Khana-e-Farhang-e-Iran Jafar Ronas visited Alhamra and exchanged views with the Executive Director Alhamra M...
LAHORE:Hideout of Ishaq Jhubra Sikhani, notorious for kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, dacoity and other...
LAHORE:A groundbreaking ceremony for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Research, Development & Training held at...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has directed beverage-manufacturing companies to recycle their plastic bottles.PFA DG...