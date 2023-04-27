Nine cities of Pakistan record temperatures above 40°C in April

LAHORE:Nine cities in Pakistan recorded temperatures of 40 degrees centigrade and above during the ongoing month of April 2023.

This was revealed in a recent study conducted by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). The study revealed that unprecedented heat wave has also hit several other Asian countries during the ongoing month and broke temperature records in Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar also. ICIMOD was dedicated to sustainable mountain development and in its study it urged global governments, businesses, and development agencies to take immediate action to reduce emissions and accelerate adaptation efforts in the region. Figures mentioned in the study revealed that temperatures on Monday (17 April) reached 41 degrees centigrade in Dhaka (Bangladesh), 45 degrees in Prayagraj (India), 44 in Kalewa (Myanmar), Changsha and Fuzhou set the earliest local records for summer, and Zhejiang province broke the record for highest April temperature while on April 23, 2023 nine cities in Pakistan recorded temperatures of 40 degrees centigrade and above.

ICIMOD was based in Kathmandu, Nepal and was a regional knowledge development and learning centre serving the eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalaya such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The study revealed that the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, which was home to 2 billion people, was particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change due to its high altitude. The recent heat waves were exacerbating existing vulnerabilities, especially poverty and hunger and leading to deaths, school closures and work disruptions.

ICIMOD experts warned that human-induced climate change was the major cause of the growing number and ferocity of heat waves being reported across Asia and if these heat waves continued, they will impact 2 billion people directly and indirectly causing water scarcity, food insecurity, erratic rainfall, floods, and landslides. The organisation has urged for faster emissions reductions, scaled-up adaptation finance and greater investment in adaptation and disaster risk reduction measures to protect the people and ecosystems in this region.

ICIMOD, which works with Nasa, USAID and partners to monitor and predict regional droughts and extreme weather events through its SERVIR-HKH initiative, said that they have also shared the data with public bodies in eight regional member countries to support evidence-based decision-making.

They said the media should help in raising awareness of the urgent need for action to avert catastrophic impacts across the HKH region. They further said that they were available to provide further information or arrange interviews with our experts.

In its recent study, the organisation claimed that Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar and Pakistan were hit by crippling heat as temperature records were broken in the member countries during the ongoing month of April 2023.

Abid Hussain, Senior Economist & Food Systems Specialist at ICIMOD said “All climate models show that the spikes in heat are going to increase in frequency and intensity across South Asia. Such heat waves will impact 2 billion people either directly, in terms of heat impacts on health and work or indirectly in terms of glacier melt, floods, water variability, erratic rainfall and landslides.”

The heat waves come as the United Nations State of the World Climate report shows Antarctic sea ice falling to its lowest extent on record and the melting of glaciers in the European Alps as “literally off the charts,” he said and added that the Hindu Kush Himalaya, which held the third largest body of frozen water in the world, was warming at double the global average.

The report added that higher temperatures mean that glaciers melt faster and the resulting water flowing into rivers was less predictable. As temperatures continued to rise and glaciers get smaller, this leads to water scarcity and food insecurity in the region as well as increasing the likelihood of hazards such as flash floods, it added.

“Because of inadequate institutional and community capacity, most of these hazards are likely to turn into disasters,” said ICIMOD’s Senior Economist & Food Systems Specialist Abid Hussain in the study.

The ICIMOD study predicted that in the most optimistic scenario, limiting global warming to 1.5 C, the region stands to lose one third of its glaciers by 2100 – creating huge risk to mountain communities, ecosystems and nature and the quarter of humanity downstream. The rate of ice mass loss in the Hindu Kush Himalayas has consistently accelerated over the past six decades and glaciers even above 6,000 meters above sea level were thinning, it maintained.

“Changes are now happening far faster than we feared and 1.5 degrees of warning is simply too hot,” says the study adding it was urgent that we make rapid and drastic progress in emissions reductions and scale adaptation finance, and for a much greater impact in adaptation and disaster risk reduction measures to protect the people and ecosystems, whose vulnerabilities are increasing by the day through no fault of their own.