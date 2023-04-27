Rs3,900 per 40-kg wheat price fixed

LAHORE:A spokesman for the Food Department has said the Punjab government has fixed the support price of wheat on the rate of Rs3,900 per maund for giving reasonable compensation to the farmers of their crop.

The Food Department procurement campaign is going on and it is purchasing the wheat from farmers on that fixed support price. All farmers and masses are being informed by the Food Department that there are different types of rumours in the market about the support price of wheat which are not based on facts.

Support price of wheat will remain Rs3,900 per maund. Food Department is purchasing the wheat on that support price and will continue to purchase on the same price, he maintained.

The spokesman said that it is being informed to all the farmers and masses by the Food Department that they didn't pay attention to the rumours at all and sell their wheat to the Food Department for getting reasonable compensation of their crop.